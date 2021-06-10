Eastern student Jorge Centellas of Monroe makes Dean’s List in spring 2021

WILLIMANTIC, CT (06/09/2021)– Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Among them is full-time student Jorge Centellas of Monroe, who majors in Political Science.

To qualify for Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded course work with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut’s public liberal arts university, serving more than 4,000 students annually at its Willimantic campus and satellite locations. In addition to attracting students from 162 of Connecticut’s 169 towns, Eastern also draws students from 33 other states and 20 countries. A residential campus offering 40 majors and 60 minors, Eastern offers students a strong liberal art foundation grounded in a variety of applied learning opportunities. Ranked as the #1 public regional university in New England by U.S. News and World Report in its 2021 Best Colleges ratings, Eastern has also been awarded “Green Campus” status by the Princeton Review 11 years in a row. For more information, visit www.easternct.edu.