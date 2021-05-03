ECSU student Jorge Centellas of Monroe inducted into political science honor society

WILLIMANTIC, CT (04/29/2021)– The Political Science Department at Eastern Connecticut State University inducted 14 students into Pi Sigma Alpha, the international honor society for political science, on April 28.

Among the inductees was Jorge Centellas of Monroe, a junior majoring in Political Science.

To be inducted, students must have at least a junior standing with an overall 3.4 GPA, as well as a 3.2 GPA in the political science major.

Founded in 1920, Pi Sigma Alpha has been active for more than 100 years to support members with a shared interest in politics and government. Both students and faculty are involved in the society, which recognizes academic excellence, offers scholarships for graduate students and provides opportunities for student leadership.

###

Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut’s public liberal arts university, serving more than 4,000 students annually at its Willimantic campus and satellite locations. In addition to attracting students from 162 of Connecticut’s 169 towns, Eastern also draws students from 33 other states and 20 countries. A residential campus offering 40 majors and 60 minors, Eastern offers students a strong liberal art foundation grounded in a variety of applied learning opportunities. Ranked as the #1 public regional university in New England by U.S. News and World Report in its 2021 Best Colleges ratings, Eastern has also been awarded “Green Campus” status by the Princeton Review 11 years in a row. For more information, visit www.easternct.edu.