Eight nurses finish the Piedmont Walton Nurse Residency Program

From L-R: Arianna Martinez (ED), Kathryn “Reese” Malcom (LDRP), Keisha Brown (MS), Madison Martin (MS), Alisa Robinson (LDRP), Catherine Palmer, Residency Coordinator, Abigail Eberhart (ED), Genesis Ford (ED), and Dylan Powers (ED)

Monroe, Ga. (July 25, 2024) – Piedmont Walton’s Clinical Learning and Development department recently announced that eight nurses have completed the hospital’s 12-month Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program. Members of the Summer 2023 nurse residency class, Arianna Martinez, Kathryn “Reese” Malcom, Keisha Brown, Madison Martin, Alisa Robinson, Abigail Eberhart, Genesis Ford, and Dylan Powers are all registered nurses at Piedmont Walton working in the Emergency Department, Labor and Delivery, and the Medical Surgical units.

“I’ve had an opportunity to get to know each of these nurses and watch as they’ve become more confident in their abilities,” said Catherine Palmer, Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Residency Coordinator. “The nurse residency program gives new nurses an opportunity to sharpen their skills and really make a positive impact on patients.”

Piedmont Walton’s Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program is a formal, structured, evidence-based, yearlong program designed to create Piedmont nurses who are competent, confident, and committed clinicians, practicing safe, evidence-based care. Through learning and clinical experiences with preceptors and ongoing support from experienced educators, mentors, and nursing leadership, the residents are immersed in a culture that prioritizes and supports their professional growth. The program’s goal is to enhance the onboarding experience of new nurse graduates beyond skill acquisition, and to address the array of challenges faced during the transition from student nurse to experienced practitioner.

Piedmont Walton welcomes new nursing school graduates into the Transition to Practice residency program three times a year.

“It is proven that there are many benefits to the new graduate nurse, the patient, and the hospital when an established nurse residency program is in place,” shared Andrea Wilkins Howard, director of Clinical Practice and Piedmont’s residency programs. “We’re looking forward to the residency program’s continued growth and success.”

To learn more about nursing careers at Piedmont, visit piedmontcareers.org.

About Piedmont:Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 25 hospitals, 73 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

