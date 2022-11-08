Election Day dawns after a record number of local residents have already cast their ballots

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 8, 2022) It may have seemed like it would never get here, but election day has finally dawned in Walton County. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 8, 2022, anybody registered to vote who has not yet cast a ballot is urged to head to the polls at their local precinct. If you are not sure of where to vote, you can find your assigned polling place on My Voter Page .

Walton County residents head into the day of the election with 20,850 residents already early voted in person and 1,530 mail-in ballots have been mailed in and accepted. Of the 91 provisional ballots that have been cast, 47 have been cured and accepted so far.

Sample Ballot

You can see a sample ballot at this link

There are only three qualified write-in candidates for this election that will be counted. These are:

For Governor

Milton J. Lofton

David C. Byrne

For Secretary of State

Brenda Lynn Nelson-Porter

You can see the full text of the Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballots at this link