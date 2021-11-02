Election Day dawns in the Monroe Municipal Elections

Check back here after the polls close for results

The Municipal Elections for the City of Monroe take place on Nov. 2, 2021. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

By noon on Friday, there had been 1129 early votes cast at Nowell Center in Monroe and a total of 1925 ballots cast county-wide. Also on the ballot for Walton County was the Education Local Option Sales Tax. County-wide, 103 absentee ballots had been received.

Click or tap on this link for a Sample Ballot for all the Walton County elections.

The following candidates appear on the ballot for the City of Monroe Municipal Election along with the Election Local Option Sales Tax.

Monroe Mayor

John Howard

Emilio Kelly

Monroe City Council District 3

Ross Bradley

Charles Boyce III

Monroe City Council District 6

Ty Gregory

Monroe City Council District 8

David Dickinson (I)

William Owens

Election Local Option Sales Tax

Yes

No

Darrell Everidge shared a Focus interview with District 8 candidates, incumbent Councilman David Dickinson and political newcomer Bill Owens before the start of early voting earlier in the month.

He also shared a Focus interview with mayoral candidates, Incumbent Mayor John Howard and Emilio Kelly.

The Walton County Board of Elections conducts elections for the City of Monroe. They are located at 1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100, in Monroe. Only residents of the incorporated City of Monroe are eligible to vote for Mayor and Council.

To locate your polling place for county, state or federal elections, you can use the Secretary of State “Poll Locator” feature. You will need name, date of birth and county of residence to access this information at http://mvp.sos.state.ga.us/ . The locations for Monroe elections are:

If you have any questions, you can contact Walton County Board of Elections at 770-267-1337 or elections@co.walton.ga.us