Election Day is Tuesday, May 21

It’s time. If you didn’t vote early, Tuesday is the official election day and your last chance to do so.

After months of being on the campaign trail, Walton County candidates will turn it over to the voters as primary day arrives on Tuesday. Advance voting ended Fri- day after almost three full weeks. As of May 16, 4,347 voters had taken advantage of the early voting window. Another 354 absentee ballots had been received back in the Walton County Elections office.

Polls will be open across Walton County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday as several key races will be on the primary ballot. Walton County voters will be electing a new sheriff in 2024 as long-time office holder Joe Chapman is retiring at the end of the year. Keith Brooks, Douglas Schad and Jon Spear are running on the Republican ticket. With three candidates running, a runoff is possible. The winner will face Democrat Toyin Wakil Olaoluwa in November.

Another key race on Tuesday will be for Walton County Chairman. Incumbent David Thompson faces challenger Blake Davis in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

There is a three-man race for the open Board of Commission District 2 seat. Stoney Brandon, Pete Myers and John C. Wiemels are seeking the seat left vacant by Mark Banks, who is not seeking another term.

In District 7, incumbent Kirklyn Dixon is being challenged in the Republican primary by local businessman Joe Phelps.

Two contested races for seats on the Walton County Board of Education are also on the ballot. John Jessup is being challenged by Harry Lee for the District 6 seat. Lee is a former chief financial officer for the Walton County School District. In District 7, David Breedlove is being challenged in the GOP primary by David Feltovic.

Walton County Clerk of Superior Court Karen David is being challenged in the Republican primary by Mark Lewis.

A contested race for coroner is also on the Republican ballot as incumbent Joe Page has opposition from Chad Wages Millsaps.

The only contested race on the Democratic primary ballot is for the 10th Congressional District. Jessica Fore and Lexi Doherty are running for the right to face Republican Mike Collins.

A SPLOST referendum will also be on all primary ballots as county officials are seeking to start a new local option sales tax with the current one expiring this year.

The weekend issue of the Walton Tribune has sample ballots as well as the newspapers endorsement of the respective candidates. You can click or tap on the link for all the sample ballots. That way you will have an idea on who you’re going to vote for before entering the polls Tuesday.

Click or tap on the links below for sample ballots:

Walton County Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Walton County Republican General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Walton County General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

