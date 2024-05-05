Election officials encourage alternative voting methods to mail-in absentee ballots

Timely delivery issues by USPS raise concerns

Absentee ballots, as is customary, are available for the May primary but local election officials have encouraged voters to explore other methods.

A major delay in mail delivery has prompted the concerns as United States Postal Service officials continue to struggle with timely delivery following the consolidation of mail sorting facilities.

As of the end of Friday, May 3 of this week, the Walton County Elections Office had issued 562 absentee ballots. A total of 131 had been received back in the Elections Office. So far, all have been accepted. In addition, a total of 1199 advanced ballots have been cast in person with a total of 10 provisional ballots issued.

Absentee ballot requests will be accepted through May 10.

“We have been made aware that there have been delays in the processing and delivery of absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots due to the performance of the United States Postal Service (USPS),” officials said. “This delay may affect the timely receipt and processing of your absentee voting materials. We understand the importance of your vote and assure you that every effort is being made to mitigate the impact of these delays. However, we encourage you to consider alternative voting methods, if possible.”

Advance voting (all voters can vote at any of the following 3 locations)will be held through May 17, , 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday–Friday and Saturdays, May 4 and May 11, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Early voting is being held at:

Felker Park, Monroe

Meridian Park, Loganville

South Walton Community Center, Social Circle

The 2024 Primary Election date is set for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. If you need to know your location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the Walton County Elections Office at 770-267-1337. Voters may also drop off their absentee ballot at the Election’s Office located at 1110 E. Spring St., Ste. 100, Monroe.

The ballot must be in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on election night. A drop box will be available during advance voting hours at Meridian Park, 105 Generation Blvd., Loganville.



