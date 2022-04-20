Elementary students help Walton County Animal Control Shelter find homes for homeless pets

You can adopt Chocolate, featured below, or find other pets looking for homes at this link.

If you are interested in adopting Chocolate, here is a little more information about him. He is no longer on the required hold by the shelter since being picked up stray more than a week ago.

Shelter ID#: 8506Sex: male, not neutered

Age: approx. 2 years

Weight: approx. 45 lbs.

Meds: 4/19/22 heartworm negative, distemper/parvo vaccine, pyrantal deworm, Adams flea spray

Note: picked up stray 4/11/22 on Bold Springs Rd; owner unknown. He’s a happy boy and did great interacting with other dogs in the shelter on two occasions.

Pledged Donations for Rescues: Anne $150, Sonia $50, Nancy $30, Jason $75, Autumn $250, Joyce $100

Required Hold Expires: 4/14/22 HOLD EXPIRED

Status: 4/20/22 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES