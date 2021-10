You’re invited to mark your calendars and make plans to join Elevation Point Church for its annual fall festival on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. There will be games, inflatables, cupcake walk, face painting , crafts, Minnie Mouse, candy and more!!!!

Elevation Point Church is located at 3977 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052-3701.