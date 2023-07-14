Elevation Church in Loganville to host Back to School Bash on July 22

Elevation Point Church in Loganville is partnering with Because One Matters for its biggest Back to a School Bash ever on Saturday, July 22, from noon to 3 p.m.



Free Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out and attendees will also have the opportunity to “shop” for free new and gently used school clothes as well!



This event is FREE and open to ANYONE in need including foster families, adoptive families, kinsman placement and ANY family needing help with school supplies and back to school clothing.



This event is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED! Supplies are limited!! So get there early! Doors will open at 12:00! There will also be fun events going on including inflatables, face painting, balloon artist, and food… all FREE! So come out and join the fun! And get your child’s FREE backpack and school supplies!

Elevation church is located at 3977 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052. Click or tap on this link for the event on Facebook.