Elevation Point Church, Loganville, offers one free day of child care on Dec. 10

Elevation Point Church is offering you the gift of one day of FREE child care!!! That’s right! FREE child care! Bring your kiddos to a fun filled day at Elevation Point Church and you go enjoy some well deserved “me” time!

This event will take place Saturday, December 10,2022 10:00 to 2:00 drop off begins at 9:30 a.m.



Elevation Point Church will be hosting our annual one day VBS winter kids camp. This year we will journey through Bethlehem, visiting shop keepers while making crafts, singing and dancing, having lunch… We will end the day by visiting the stable and hearing the amazing story of the true meaning of Christmas.



This event is for kids age 4 all the way up through 6th grade!!! 4 yr olds need not be in school to attend!



Elevation Point Church is located at 3977 Atlanta Hwy Loganville directly behind Del Taco



Pre-register today at :



https://elevationpoint.churchcenter.com/people/forms/453439?open-in-church-center-modal=true



https://m.facebook.com/events/641961890811204?mibextid=qC1gEa