Elevation Point Church, Loganville, to provide backpacks, lunchboxes & bottles at Back to School Bash

Contributed photo by Yan Krukov with pexels.com

Elevation Point Church in Loganville plans on having a Back to School Bash from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The festivities will take place at the church located at 3977 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.

There will be fun, food and games. There also will be inflatables and, as a way to help with the financial strain this year, the church will be providing backpack, lunchboxes and bottles on a first come, first serve basis. The child or children must be present to receive their supplies.

The church noted that Walton County is providing school supplies for all students this year which is why it will be providing backpacks, lunchboxes, and bottles. However, they will also have a limited supply of school supplies available for those from surrounding counties who are not providing school supplies through the school system.