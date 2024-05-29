Eleven people killed, nearly 250 injured during 2024 Memorial Day weekend travel period

(Atlanta, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated 8 fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated three fatal traffic crashes resulting in 11 deaths across the state during the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period.



Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Friday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 27, include the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, and Emerson Police Department.



In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 250 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made over 24,000 traffic stops, arrested nearly 500 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued nearly 15,000 warnings and over 14,000 citations.



These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.



2024 Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count (78-hour Holiday Period)

Friday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m. – Monday, May 27, at 11:59 p.m.



Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8 (8 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 3 (3 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 11 (11 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A Post 27, Post 43 (2), Emerson PD 4 Troop B Post 3 1 Troop C Post 9, Clayton County PD, Atlanta PD 3 Troop D Post 26 1 Troop E Post 25 1 Troop F None 0 Troop G None 0 Troop H Post 15 1 Troop I None 0 TOTAL 11

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

