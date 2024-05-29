Eleven people killed, nearly 250 injured during 2024 Memorial Day weekend travel period

press release from georgia state patrol

05/29/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Police and Fire, Top News 0

(Atlanta, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated 8 fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated three fatal traffic crashes resulting in 11 deaths across the state during the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Friday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 27, include the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, and Emerson Police Department.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 250 injuries.  Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made over 24,000 traffic stops, arrested nearly 500 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued nearly 15,000 warnings and over 14,000 citations.  
 
These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

 
2024 Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count (78-hour Holiday Period)
Friday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m. – Monday, May 27, at 11:59 p.m.
 

Total Fatalities Reported in GeorgiaDeaths
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers  8 (8 crashes investigated)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies  3 (3 crashes investigated)
  
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period  11 (11 crashes investigated)
GSP TroopsAgencies Reporting Fatalities   Total
   Fatalities
Troop APost 27, Post 43 (2), Emerson PD   4
Troop BPost 3   1
Troop CPost 9, Clayton County PD, Atlanta PD   3
Troop DPost 26   1
Troop EPost 25   1
Troop FNone   0
Troop GNone   0
Troop HPost 15   1
Troop INone   0
   
TOTAL 11

