Ella Morris, of Monroe, graduates from the University of Georgia

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia celebrated more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2024 during Commencement ceremonies. The spring undergraduate ceremony took place Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.

Ella Morris, of Monroe, was one of the graduates. She will continue her studies at UGA where she plans to get her Master of Public Administration degree.



Above graphics contributed by the family of Ella Morris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

