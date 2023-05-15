Elton Live kicks off Loganville’s Groovin’ on the Green 2023 Concert Series Friday

Music season begins in Loganville Friday as Groovin on the Green kicks off it 11th annual season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, on the Town Green with the Elton Live tribute band. You’re invited by the City of Loganville to grab your lawn chair and join the community on the Town Green for “some free music, dancing and fun.”

This is the first year Loganville is welcoming Elton Live to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green! The Elton Live Tribute Band reportedly “has all but perfected every last nuance in recreating the sights and sounds of the artist Elton John.”

Click or tap on the Youtube video below for a promotional video preview of the band.

The Groovin on the Green Concert Series takes place every summer on the Loganville Town Green on the third Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. The events usually have food vendors on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The rest of the series lineup is:

June 16 – The Swingin’ Medallions

June 24 – SkynFolks Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band ( Independence Celebration at West Walton Park )

) July 21 – Departure Tribute Band

Aug. 18 – Firelake Bob Seger Tribute Band

Sept. 15 – The Blast Band