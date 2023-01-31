Emergency road closure on Business 11 in Winder for railroad maintenance

WINDER, GA (Jan. 31, 2023) – Georgia Safety Services and Supplies has scheduled an emergency Railroad closing from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 on Business 11 between Porter Street and West May Street in Winder. Motorists can expect delays. This road closure could change, depending on weather.

Detour:

Northbound:At the end of SR 81 turn right onto SR 29. Turn right on East Midland Avenue to Continue on SR 29/SR8/Sr53. Continue until SR 316, then turn left.

Turn left onto SR 211 toward Statham toward SR 11. For access to SR 11 inside Winder turn left onto SR 82 which becomes East Broad Street. Turn onto SR 11 NB.

Expect delays during the emergency railroad closing.

