Emily Deason named a Georgia College Class of 2021 Valedictorian

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/07/2021)– Emily Deason from Loganville has been named one of 15 valedictorians for the May/August graduating class of 2021 at Georgia College-a feat that can only be accomplished through hard work, dedication and perseverance. Valedictorians have a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout their undergraduate careers. Deason majored in Nursing.

