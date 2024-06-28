Emily Thrower, of Monroe, graduates from the University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, MS (06/26/2024)– Emily Thrower, of Monroe, GA, is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2024.

Thrower, who majored in Juris Doctor Law, received a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.

“Our May 2024 graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

May 2024 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi’s 171st Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 8-12. The universitywide morning Convocation took place Saturday, May 11 in the Grove, with Wright Thompson, senior writer for ESPN, giving the keynote address.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.

