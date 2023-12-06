Emissions required in Gwinnett County in 2024 for 2000 – 2021 model vehicles

Gwinnett County announced that for 2024, all gasoline-powered and light-duty trucks weighing 8,500 pounds or less with model years 2000 through 2021 require an emissions test to register and renew.

Gwinnett is one of 13 counties in Georgia that require emissions. The other counties include Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale. Walton County does not require emission testing at this time.

However, in Gwinnett you may qualify for a Senior Exemption if you meet all of the following requirements:

You are 65 years of age. Your vehicle is 10 model years old or older. For 2023, this includes all 2013 and older model year vehicles. You do not drive the vehicle over 5,000 miles per year. The odometer must be functional in order to demonstrate the “under 5,000 miles/year” requirement. You are the primary registered vehicle owner (your name is the first name listed on the vehicle title/registration). You have proof of ownership of the vehicle (in the form of a copy of the vehicle’s Georgia registration or renewal notice, current or from last year, or the vehicle’s Georgia title). Any of these documents are acceptable as long as the vehicle identification number (VIN) is included.

For more information, testing locations, senior exemptions, and more, visit CleanAirForce.com. Once your vehicle has been tested, you can renew online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Renew

