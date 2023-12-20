Emma Hall, of Monroe, achieves Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, TN (12/20/2023)– Emma Hall (Monroe) qualified for Belmont University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Approximately 52 percent of Belmont’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified.

Belmont Provost Dr. David Gregory said, “The Dean’s List achievement reflects the hard work, perseverance and dedication to academic excellence of Belmont’s outstanding students. It is my privilege to congratulate these individuals on their semester-long academic efforts. To our most recent graduates receiving this distinguishment, you are hope-inspiring examples to your peers and future colleagues. To the students returning next semester, may this achievement be a stepping stone towards even greater pursuits in your academic journey.”

Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

About Belmont University: Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees. With a focus on whole person formation and data-informed social innovation, Belmont is committed to forming diverse leaders of character equipped to solve the world’s complex problems. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

