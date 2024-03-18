Breaking: Emmett Still Road closed due to single vehicle crash vs power pole

Roadway expected to be shut down for 6 hours for power pole repair

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 18, 2024) At 3:15 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Emmett Still Road is closed at 5235 due to a single vehicle crash vs a power pole.

“Injuries are reported. Power lines are down at the scene,” League said.

Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. League said Walton EMC is on the scene to deal with the power lines. Officials warn to expect the roadway to be closed for about six hours for power pole repair.

Avoid the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

