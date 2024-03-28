Employees at Longhorns Monroe rally for 17-year-old co-worker seriously injured in a car crash

Kamryn Surig was lifeflighted to Children’s HealthCare with multiple injuries

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe Page for Kamryn Surig

Kamryn Surig, a 17-year-old employee at Longhorn Steakhouse in Monroe, was recently involved in a serious car accident. According to a GoFundme account started by Raina Henderson, a fellow employee at Longhorn, the accident happened when another driver who was allegedly under the influence swerved into Kamryn’s lane and hit her head on.

“The impact was on the drivers side of Kamryn’s car causing the airbags to deploy. Kamryn then had to be life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston, where she is being treated for her injuries. Her injuries include: a broken femur, a broken arm, and her left side being crushed. This means that she is now needing facial reconstructive surgery, and other surges to fix and help heal her as close to normal as possible. She is also going to be treated at a rehabilitation center in order to learn how to walk again, write, type, and other everyday tasks,” Henderson said in explaining Kamryn’s injuries in the Gofundme page. “She is communicating with our management team and other members of our staff via voice text because she cannot see very clearly. This will be months of rehabilitation and recovery.”

Henderson said employees at Longhorn’s are raising money, that will be matched by Darden Dimes (Longhorn Corporation), to give help with any necessities Kamryn may need.

“We are also giving gift baskets to help her feel loved by her work family. Even though we are raising money as a company, Kamryn will be out of work for quite a while. She is such a hard worker and is already asking the soonest she can come back to work. After discussing with my coworkers, we decided to create a Gofundme for her to try and help as much as we can with her medical bills, as well as relieve some stress of bills she had prior to the accident. We aren’t asking for much, it could be $1 or a prayer, we just want Kamryn to know that we are here for her and want her recovery to be as smooth as possible.”

Monroe Mayor John Howard also has shared the Gofundme page. Longhorn Steakhouse is very well supported in the community so it is possible that many have come into contact with Kamryn when dining at Longhorn Steakhouse. As her co-workers asked, help where you can, and a prayer is always appreciated.

Click or tap on this link for the Gofundme page for Kamryn Surig.

