Enchanted Forest Festival at William Harris Homestead Saturday, May 4

The community is invited to this year’s Enchanted Forest Festival at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024. This is the second time this event has been held following a successful inaugural event last year.

Tickets are $10 per person and include entry to the Homestead grounds, guided log house tours, and walking trail, plus all crafts* and activities. Children will enjoy hayrides; Scavenger Hunts; and demonstrations by Andrew Minnick, of Authentic Primitive Living.

Ticket information is available at www.harrishomestead.com

Enchanting crafts for boys and girls •Maypole dance •Make a magic wand to wave at frolicking fairies (crafts vary while supplies last)

Take a hayride •Have your foliage fairy and woodland sprite photos taken to remember this enchanted day.

There will be a range of crafts and activities suitable for children ages 2 – 10.



