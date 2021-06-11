Enjoy a fun cornhole afternoon in Monroe Saturday in support of MAHS baseball

You’re invited to sign up to enjoy a fun afternoon of corn hole competition, live music, food and fun on Lumpkin Street in front of Southern Brewing on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Lumpkin Street will be closed down from 3 – 8 p.m. and there will be a live band at Southern Brewery, food from a taco truck and a cornhole competition in support of Monroe Area High School baseball. There is also a silent auction. Contact Corey Fenn at coreyfenn@gmail.com to sign up.