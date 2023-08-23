Enjoy an evening of live music and tasty treats in support of the newly created Humane Society of Walton County

The Engine Room in conjunction with David’s 105 Listening Room will host a Charity Benefit Concert featuring Bella Rosenthal and her Band on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. The event is to benefit the newly formed Humane Society of Walton County.

For context, Bella’s first show at the 105 Listening Room in Monroe sold out in just two days. This time she has a great cause and an even bigger venue and looks to sell it out quickly as well. Tickets are available now online at humanewalton.org for $25.00, or $30.00 at the door night of the show.

All ticket and drink sale drink sales proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Walton County. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle, some live auction items and other opportunities to donate to this great cause during the evening.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m.. Heavy Hors Doeuvres and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided free to all ticket holders all evening long by Mama’s Boy out of Athens. A Full Bar will be available as well. Beer and Wine, $5 Liquor $10 Remember, 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Walton County.

You are invogedome out, hear some amazing music, dance a little and support a great cause!

Date & Time

Sat, Aug 26, 2023, 6:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.

Location

The Engine Room at Monroe Cotton Mills, 601 S. Madison Avenue, Suite 150, Monroe Georgia 30655 877-305-MILL