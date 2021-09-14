Enter you and your 2 or 4-footed BFF in the Paws and Pals 5K and Park Walk in Social Circle on Oct. 2

You are invited to register and attend the Paws & Pals BBF 5k! You can bring your four-legged BFF, or if you wish your two-legged BFF!

The race begins and ends at Friendship Park. All runners, joggers, and walkers are welcome. Registration opens at 7 a.m. The Park walk begins at 8 a.m. and the 5k race begins at 8:45 a.m.

The 27th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival follows at Friendship Park from 10 am -4 pm where there will be “lots of arts and crafts vendors, food and tons of entertainment!”

Register Here on Active or Download the form and mail it to 207 North Wayne Street, Monroe

COVID-19 Safety Procedures for this event:Hand Sanitizer will be availableMasks are not required but are encouraged and we will have paper masks available.Because our race is small, we will not have staggered start times. We will encourage social distancing at registration, startline and following the race. We will not hold an awards ceremony Awards will be given as you complete the race.