Entries now open for second annual Clay Shoot in support of A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center

On Sept. 24, 2024, members of the community are invited to bring their best shot to help raise money to support children and teen victims of abuse and crime in our community.

This is A Child’s Voice’s 2nd annual Clays for Kids sporting clay fundraiser! Team participation and sponsor opportunities are available. It will take place at Burge Club.

A Child’s Voice is a “non-profit organization that provides: forensic interviews by specially trained interviewers; forensic medical examinations (when needed) utilizing tele-medicine with Chidren’s Healthcare of Atlanta; family advocacy services; and community outreach, including trainings and education.”

Registration is LIVE for the second annual Clays for Kids Sporting Clay Fundraiser on Friday, September 27th, 2024 at Burge Club!



Corporate sponsorship levels range from $250-$10,000.

Team registration is $750.



$1,000 cash prize for 1st place team and 1st place individual shooter.

Raffle items and Longbird Challenge 50/50 raffle opportunities available.



Friday, September 27th, 2024

7:45 Registration

8:30 Tournament Begins

12:00 Buffet lunch, awards, raffle

