ePac expands operations in Gwinnett County

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) April 22, 2021 – ePac Flexible Packaging joined the GeorgiaDepartment of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents 15 jobs being added and $3 million in capital investment for the community.

ePac is a digitally-based packaging company and produces the highest quality graphics available today. They aim to help brands of all sizes stay competitive with stand-up and flat packaging pouches along with rollstock packaging. By leveraging digital printing technology, ePac provides its customers 5 to 15 business day turnaround time, low minimum order quantities, and the ability to order to demand and avoid inventory obsolescence.

“Serving the needs of local businesses in need of great packaging has been incredibly rewarding to our team. Many of our customers are small and medium in size and bring healthy eating options to us, many locally sourced. It’s our mission to help these brands grow,” said Windell McGill, Managing Partner of ePac Atlanta.

“It is always gratifying when companies with an existing presence in the state choose to expand and to continue investing in our people,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray. “I congratulate ePac on the growth they’ve experienced in the Atlanta area, and I look forward to seeing the additional opportunities this expansion creates in Gwinnett County.”

ePac Atlanta is one of 18-ePac locations established in North America, Europe, and Indonesia. Every ePac location includes sales and operations functions, including a full-service manufacturing platform that includes prepress, digital printing, lamination, and pouch making services. ePac Atlanta is at the intersection of emerging technology and manufacturing, located at 1856 Corporate Dr #170, Norcross, GA 30093.

“I am excited about ePac Flexible Packaging’s expansion and admire their commitment to serving the Gwinnett community,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “With this expansion and addition of new jobs, they continue to make Gwinnett a great place to do business.”

Since opening ePac Atlanta, the company has seen steady growth and serves more than 300 customers. The manufacturing facility is built on a technology platform that centers around the HP Indigo 20000 digital printing press. To maintain the capacity needed to serve our markets, ePac recently added a 3rd HP Indigo 20000, increasing our capacity by 50%. To support our continued growth, ePac signed a lease of the neighboring space increasing their space by 13,700 square feet.

“It is an incredible opportunity to see local businesses develop within the Gateway85 CID,” said Emory Morsberger, Gateway85 CID Executive Director. “Manufacturing is vital to Gwinnett, and we are excited to see ePac continue to expand and serve the community.”

Deven Cason, Director, Business, Retention & Expansion, represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Jackson Electric Membership Corporation on the project expansion.

“We are excited to see the growth of ePac Atlanta in Gwinnett County,” said Cason. “By expanding their facility, ePac will continue to effectively provide for their customers and compete with global brands.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

ePac Flexible Packaging is based on the premise that emerging digital technology will significantly disrupt the service and manufacturing models that have served the flex pack industry for decades. Founded in 2016, with a mission to serve small and medium-size businesses throughout the United States, ePac is technology-driven and built to provide our customers with a fast and easy way to buy custom flexible packaging.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.