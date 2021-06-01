Ephraim Kum of Loganville, wraps up year of service to the University of Utah student body

Ephraim Kum of Loganville, center. Contributed photo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (05/24/2021)– Ephraim Kum of Loganville, GA, has completed their year of service as a member of the 2020-21 Associated Student of the University of Utah (ASUU) student body government. Kum, whose major is listed as Political Science HBA, served as the President.

The University of Utah thanks the 2020-21 Associated Students of the University of Utah (ASUU), student body presidency, senate and assembly members for their service and accomplishments this past year in the name of expanding student access to safety, connectivity and affordability.

A full letter from the 2020-21 ASUU Presidency along with profiles and accomplishments may be read in full here.

