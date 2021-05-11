Epi Breads Relocates Legacy Plant to Gwinnett County

Expansion to Create an Additional 300 Jobs with a Hiring Fair on May 13

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) May 11, 2021 – Epi Breads joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce its corporate headquarters in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents 300 jobs and $15M in capital investment for the community.

Epi Breads is a bakery delivering custom breads across foodservice and retail industries both locally and nationally. They provide a variety of breads ranging from sub rolls to artisan breads.

“Our first headquarters and bakery opened in Atlanta over 35 years ago,” said Cheryl Barre, CEO of Epi Breads. “As our business has grown, we chose to relocate and expand to Gwinnett County, so we could meet the needs of our customers by providing unique artisan-style breads.”

Epi Breads is moving their bakery and corporate offices to a 176,000 square foot facility located in unincorporated Gwinnett County at 2650 Button Gwinnett Drive, Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30340. With the expansion, they are adding two production lines, and are poised to expand product offerings and customer base.

“Epi Breads will be joining a diverse portfolio of companies that call Gwinnett County home,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We are excited to have Epi Breads expand their operations and relocate their headquarters to our community.”

Epi Breads will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm in the parking lot of their new Gwinnett facility.

“With the expansion of their facility into the Gateway85 CID, Epi Breads is going to tap into the incredible talent pool Gwinnett has to offer,” said Emory Morsberger, Executive Director of Gateway85 CID. “We are excited to showcase what our strong workforce can contribute to their company.”

Deven Cason, Director of Business Retention & Expansion represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power on the project relocation and expansion.

“We’re thrilled that Epi Breads found a new home in metro Atlanta, where they will continue to build on their success that began 35 years ago,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Metro Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., driving the growth of food processing and distribution for our region. Thank you to the team at Epi Breads for your leadership and the many partner organizations working in tandem to bring this project to completion.”

“Epi Breads is joining a group of great partners,” said Cason. “We are thankful to have a community-minded company join and expand in Gwinnett County.”

To learn more about Epi Breads, visit their job fair on May 13th or go to www.epibreads.com for more information.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visitwww.partnershipgwinnett.com.

###



About Epi Breads

Epi Breads started as a small Atlanta bakery delivering “ultra” fresh breads to local establishments. Epi Breads develops a diverse variety of custom breads across foodservice and retail, thanks to a seasoned R&D team able to meet any request and turn samples quickly. Epi’s bakeries are strategically located in Atlanta and Muskegon, MI, our Muskegon location allowing us to significantly expand their full customization and production capabilities. Each of Epi’s U.S. bakeries can handle major chain capacity orders and efficiently ship to all 50 states.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.