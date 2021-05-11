Epi Breads to have job fair on May 13 in Gwinnett County

Epi Breads is moving their bakery and corporate offices to 2650 Button Gwinnett Drive, Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30340 and expanding to add two more production lines. This move and expansion is expected to create about 300 more jobs. In order to begin filling these positions, the company is hosting a Job Fair on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in the parking lot of the company’s new location on Button Gwinnett Drive.

To learn more about Epi Breads, visit their job fair on May 13th or go to www.epibreads.com for more information.