‘Epic’ outdoor Party at with karaoke at American Legion Post 233 Friday

The American Legion Post 233 Loganville GA is inviting the community to an ‘Epic’ outdoor party at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Post 233 is located at 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville, GA

“We’re throwing a fantastic outdoor bash and you’re all invited! Come out for a day full of fun, laughter, and delicious food. We’ve got a great spread of juicy burgers, sizzling hot dogs, and crunchy chips to keep your taste buds happy,” Post 233 wrote in the event invite to the community. “But that’s not all! Get ready to unleash your inner superstar because we’ll have karaoke set up for you to belt out your favorite tunes. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a shower singer, everyone is welcome to join the fun and show off their vocal chops.”

You’re invited to bring your friends, family, and a big appetite.

