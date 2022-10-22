ESP Big Jump Festival at Monroe Airport takes place Saturday, Oct. 22

The Annual Big Jump is a day-long skydiving fundraiser to benefit ESP (Extra Special People). The annual event takes place at the Monroe-Walton Airport every year and the proceeds are used to support the ESP summer camp. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.

Big Jump is a day-long event that begins at 10 a.m. with the first jump and runs until 6 p.m. The day is a fun community event with food, fun and a positive experience for all who attend. The jumpers spend months leading up to the festival raising funds for the event. Then at the completion of their fundraising, they celebrate with skydiving.

According to the ESP website, the Big Jump was the brainchild of Laura Whitaker, M. Ed., who began her relationship with Extra Special People, Inc. by working as a counselor and, subsequently, a leadership team member in 2003 and then director in 2004 after the founder, Martha Whyllie passed away. For many years, former Georgia coach Vince Dooley and his grandson, who is special needs, participated in the events and actually jumped.

This year Fraser Hodges and his dad will take the 10,000 ft leap to support ESP’s mission and raise money to give ESP participants like Fraser himself a place to thrive.

Fraser, has Autism, said he is doing it because he wants to show the world that with a disability you can still do anything if you put your mind to it.

“ESP is a place where I feel accepted and appreciated – I want everyone with a disability to be able to experience this.

Find out more about the event at this link or just stop by the Monroe-Walton County Airport on Oct. 22 and show your support in person.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 – 10:00am to 6:00pm

What: Extra Special People -Big Jump Fundraiser

Where: Monroe-Walton County Airport

hosted by Skydive Monroe