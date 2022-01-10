ETC Georgia distributed straw and dogs food and treats in Walton County Saturday

ETC Georgia was behind the historic Walton County Courthouse in Monroe Saturday afternoon to distribute free straw and dog food and treats to people to help keep the county’s furry citizens warm during the winter. They will be on hand again in the near future and we will update with the dates and location when that information is available.

Click or tap on this link for more information about ETC Georgia or follow them on Facebook.

The Youtube video below was courtesy of Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions.