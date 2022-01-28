ETC Georgia to distribute straw in Monroe Friday to offer some protection for outside pets during weekend freeze

ETC Hay donation. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

ETC Georgia (End the Cycle) will be in Monroe Friday to distribute free straw to help keep the county’s furry citizens warm during this weekends big freeze. Members of ETC and a group of volunteers are going to be doing straw drives to take places where dogs and cats are kept outside. Sub-freezing temperatures, which are expected Friday and Saturday, can be dangerous for dogs and cats.

Members and volunteers will be meeting at Home Depot in Loganville at 10 a.m., Friday, loading up volunteers trucks and driving to Monroe to distribute the straw.

Click or tap on this link for more information about ETC Georgia or to follow them on Facebook.

An article in 2019 on Cleveland.com (Ohio which has sub-freezing temperatures more often than here in Georgia), gave tips from veterinarians on how to keep pets safe in life-threatening cold weather. These tips can be useful here in Georgia this weekend when overnight temperatures in the local area are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight Friday and Saturday.