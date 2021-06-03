Everlasting Bridal in Monroe to host a community event Sunday for its Grand Opening

Located in Suite A-200 in the Walton Mill at 600 South Broad Street in Monroe, Everlasting Bridal shop is inviting the community to join in their opening celebration on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021. And especially if a wedding is in your near future, this would be the place to be.

Everlasting Bridal is the latest addition to Monroe’s establishment as a premier wedding destination. Adding to the great event venues, boutique hotels and restaurants, Everlasting Bridal adds a store that will help those planning on making that big commitment find the perfect formalwear for the occasion.

“Several years ago, I started dreaming of opening a bridal store in our precious little town of Monroe, GA,” owner Amy Gelsthorpe Gelsthorpe wrote on the Everlasting Bridal Facebook page when she first announced its opening, adding that she had found the perfect place at Walton Mill. Gelsthorpe, who has already invested in the city with her other store, American Trilogy, will join The Factory event venue and Jagged Edge Hair Studio to offer a more complete wedding experience for those who choose Monroe to make those everlasting memories.

“My prayer is that Everlasting Bridal Monroe will be a place where you find all of your formalwear needs! Thank you to my beautiful small town for all of the support thus far! I can’t wait to be a part of future memories that will be everlasting,” Gelsthorpe wrote at the time.

That time has now come and you’re invited to join in the fun. From 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, the community is invited to get a look at Everlasting Bridal while the whole family can enjoy food, fun and entertainment and see all that Walton Mill has to offer.

“There will be so many local vendors, food trucks, and so much more,” Gelsthorpe said.