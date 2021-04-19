Excavator on fire on the property off Michael Etchison Road

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

If you see smoke rising in the area of Michael Etchison Road, it is an excavator on fire on property off of Michael Etchison. Walton County Fire Rescue crews have responded.

“This fire is a tough one. The tractor is way off the road in the woods. We’ve had to send out our all-terrain brush truck to access it,” Walton County Fire Rescue Assist. Fire Chief Craig League said. “We have a tanker truck at the road. (We’re) having to drive back and forth to fill up with water. The brush truck holds 400 gallons.”

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue