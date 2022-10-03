Excitement builds for the annual Fall Fest in Downtown Monroe Saturday

In Monroe, the annual Fall Fest, presented by Synovus Bank, will fill the streets of Monroe downtown on Oct. 8. Families can come to enjoy the sites, sounds, food and activities of Downtown Monroe. The unique retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts and attendees are invited to “grab a bite at our food court or sit down in one of our delicious restaurants and enjoy a meal. No matter what you chose, it will be a day of fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Monroe.”

Also, don’t miss our annual Children’s & Pet Costume Contest! Pet competition which begins with the pet competition at 11:00 am.

Pet Costume Contest 11:00 am . Registration required 10:00-10:45. CLICK HERE for form. $5 per entry (proceeds benefit Pound Puppies and Kittens) 1st prize will be awarded in each category, as well as Best In Show and 1st/2nd Runners-up.

Best Small Dog (under 25lbs) Best Large Dog (over 25lbs) Best Group (2 or more pets) Best Non-Dog Pet

Children’s Costume Contest 1:00 pm. Must Register from 11:00-12:00. Registration is free. CLICK HERE for form. Ages 0-4, 5-9, 10-13. Prizes in 1st, 2nd & 3rd place for each age group.