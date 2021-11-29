Expanded Monroe Museum now open with new galleries and exhibits

Monroe Museum historian Steve Brown shows the new military gallery at the Museum. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

After shutting down for a short while to reorganize and expand some of the exhibits, the Monroe Museum is now back open in time for those attending Bicentennial events to visit. The idea of a museum in Monroe began in early 2013 and first opened the doors to the public in 2015. It presents the history of the city from even before it existed to the present day.

The now expanded museum includes a section honoring the city’s military involvements, highlighting each branch of the forces and some local contributions to the various wars. It also has an exhibit honoring Michael Etchison, Sr. a lieutenant in the City of Monroe Police Department who lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of Monroe on Oct. 11, 1977. Etchison become the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed while on duty serving the citizens of Monroe. At the time, he was a 5-year veteran of the MPD.

An exhibit at the Monroe Museum honors the life of Lt. Michael Etchison, the city’s first and only police officer who has died in the line of duty. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

The museum also has a room dedicated to the men from Monroe who once served as Georgia governors and another featuring the much acclaimed Monroe Girls Corps. The talented corps performed all over the United States between 1949 to 1983, including at Carnegie Hall and in the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A gallery at the Monroe Museum is dedicated to Governors who had connections to Monroe. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

And those are just some of the exhibits that are on display at the museum.The community is invited to stop by and see the new exhibits and galleries!

The Monroe Museum hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. It is located at 227 S Broad St. in Monroe.

Monroe Museum historian Steve Brown in the gallery at the Monroe Museum highlighting the success of the highly acclaimed Monroe Girls Corps. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel