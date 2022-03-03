Experience Blacksmith Day with Doc on Saturday, March 19, at the William Harris Homestead

You are invited to join Doc Watson at the William Harris Homestead for Blacksmith Day with Doc on Saturday, March 19th 10:00-4:00. The Wiliam Harris Homestead Museum and Education Center is located at 3636 Georgia Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30656.

Visit with Doc Watson, the Homestead’s resident blacksmith and his apprentices, watch their skills at the forge and learn about the art of blacksmithing.

Meet special guest Dr Kate Deely and watch students from Georgia Gwinnett College conducting archaeological testing dig up the past.

Tomahawk Hank and members of the Colonial Life Team will be on site to share their skills and knowledge of life in the early days in Georgia’s Piedmont Region.

Learn about the Harris family as you tour the log house, outbuildings, and grounds. Finish your day with a hayride beside the river or pack a picnic and enjoy lunch on the lawn.

It’s sure to be a fun filled day!

Tickets available at this link.