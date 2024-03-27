Experience Easter Joy with FBC Loganville: A Vibrant Celebration for All Ages

The 9:45 am service will be interpreted for the deaf

LOGANVILLE, GA: As Easter approaches, FBC Loganville is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration. Co-Pastors Ronnie Kendall and Chase Snyder extend a heartfelt invitation to join in the Easter festivities at FBC Loganville located at 680 Tom Brewer Road in Loganville on Sunday, March 31st.

This year promises to be exceptional with the addition of an extra service to accommodate everyone’s Easter plans, offering service times at 8:15am, 9:45am, and 11:15am. Additionally, we’re pleased to announce that the 9:45am service will be interpreted for the deaf. For those unable to attend in person, FBC Loganville’s Easter service will be streaming online at fbcloganville.org/live starting at 9:45am.

While groups for students (middle and high school) and adults will be on break, our kids and preschool ministries are open and eagerly awaiting guests aged six weeks to 5th grade. Parents can entrust their little ones to us, knowing they’ll be immersed in a nurturing environment where they can engage in age-appropriate activities, play games, learn scripture, and experience the joy of Easter firsthand.

Join us as we come together and celebrate our risen savior, Jesus Christ. For more information and to stay updated on the latest Easter news, visit our website at www.fbcloganville.org/easter2024 or contact us at info@fbcloganville.org / (770) 466-4250.

Ashley Ottinger

Director of Communications

FBC Loganville

aottinger@fbcloganville.org

About FBC Loganville:

FBC Loganville is a vibrant community dedicated to spreading the love and teachings of Jesus Christ. Welcoming individuals and families from all walks of life, we invite you to join us in worship, study, and fellowship. Our mission is to glorify God by helping people become faithful followers of Jesus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

