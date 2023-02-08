Explore Gwinnett County’s Black History with a bus tour on Feb. 11

Gwinnett County invites you to pack a picnic lunch and explore the rich history of African American culture in Gwinnett on a Black History Month Bus Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

The tour begins in the classroom of the Lawrenceville Female Seminary located at 455 South Perry St., in Lawrenceville. The tour is open to all ages. The cost is $11 for Gwinnett County residents and $21 for non residents.

You will need to register for the event. There is space for a maximum of 35 participants. Click or tap on this link to register.

For more details and other events, visit GwinenttCounty.com.