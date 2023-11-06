Extended candlelight shopping in downtown Monroe Thursday

There is nothing like Christmas in Monroe!

You’re invited downtown for Candlelight Shopping from 5 to 8 pm each Thursday in November and December.

“Cozy up by our giant fire pit on Court Street to roast marshmallows. Enjoy dinner, drinks or dessert at one of our amazing restaurants before or after shopping. You’re sure to find gifts for everyone on your list at our downtown businesses. Different activities will be planned each week so check back often or follow social media for details,” Downtown Monroe social media post read.

Thursday night Candlelight Shopping in downtown Monroe has been a tradition in Monroe for some time, but this year there is something new. You can pick up your shopping passport for bonus Shop Small Shopping Days at the Visitors Center (227 S Broad Street) for a chance to win up to $200 in Downtown Dollars. Shopping passports can be used 11/2, 11/9, 11/16 (during candlelight shopping) and 11/20-25th. All cards must be turned in by Nov. 25th. Cards completed before can be returned to the visitors center. Thursday is a shopping passport bonus night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

