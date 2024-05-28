Faith in Serving Humanity seeks volunteers for its summer lunch program

Faith in Serving Humanity begins it summer lunch program this week and is seeking volunteers to help ensure that children in the community don’t go hungry during the summer vacation.

Every summer, the program feeds 2,000 children six days a week. Volunteers are needed to help prepare and deliver 2 lunches to each child on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while school is out. This totals 12,000 per week. The lunches are delivered door-to-door throughout Walton County on streets where 90% or more of the children qualify for free or reduced cost school meals. It helps let the children know that their community also cares about them.

Click or tap on this link to sign up to volunteer.

FISH4Kids also has a Backpack Buddies program which serves more than 1,750 children during the school year, giving them backpacks every Friday to ensure that they have enough food for the weekend.

The cost for sponsoring a child this year is $75, which includes 50 sack lunches and a hygiene kit.

According to FISH, just as families are struggling with the increasing cost of food, FISH4Kids is also paying more for the food it purchases for the children. If you would like to support a child, you can go to fishofwalton.org/donations or send your donation to FISH4Kids, P. O. Box 1838, Monroe, Ga 30655 in the enclosed donation envelope.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

