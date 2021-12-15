Fall 2021 Dean’s List for local students at Berry College

ROME, GA (12/15/2021)– The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Grady Bryant of Loganville,

Sara Camp of Monroe,

Catherine Doolittle of Monroe,

Colin Fennell of Loganville,

Emily-Rose Holt of Loganville,

Katherine Jones of Loganville,

Brandon Moody of Monroe,

Logan Smith of Social Circle,

Bryce Thomas of Monroe,

Jake Whitten of Loganville,

