Fall 2022 graduates from the local area announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA, AL (01/27/2023)– The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.

Students listed as candidates to receive degrees include:

Alexa Bradley of Monroe (30655) received Bachelor of Arts.

Jackson Cornelius of Monroe (30655) received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Michael Jinks of Loganville (30052) received Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Ella Johnson of Loganville (30052) received Bachelor of Arts.

Amanda Walker of Loganville (30052) received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

