Fall 2022 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (02/17/2023)– More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
Students from this coverage area include:
- Zackery Davis of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science and an Undergraduate Certificate in Cybersecurity
- Assita Haidara Kambou of Lawrenceville (30046), earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Finance, and a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Maniah Stallworth of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Managerial Sciences
- Rashanda Virgil of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Real Estate
- Taj Adams of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Health Sciences
- Marcel Alfred of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Noor Almayyahi of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
- Yollette Baham of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Middle Level Education with a concentration in Mathematics & Science
- Khatera Barati of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
- Abigail Blanchard of Monroe (30655), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting
- Jennifer Botello of Lilburn (30047), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Asha Brae of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Music
- Hannah Brooker of Social Circle (30025), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Cassie Colvin of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Textiles
- Nicholas Crompton of Covington (30016), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Psychology
- Christopher Cross of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- America Falcon of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
- Baylon Faulkner of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Houston Freeman of Social Circle (30025), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management
- Reanna Gordon of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Public Health
- La’Dasya Grant of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Shawn Hampton of Atlanta (30341), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences, with a concentration in Geology
- Kennedy Harris of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Mya Ireland of Social Circle (30025), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio
- Westley Johnson of Covington (30016), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems, with a minor in Criminal Justice
- Crystal Jones of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Africana Studies
- Stephanie Jones of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Elementary Literacy
- Khareem Leslie of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Arts degree in Economics (STEM)
- Mark Lundy of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership
- Peyton Madigan of Lawrenceville (30043), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Biology
- Jassmini Mangray of Loganville (30052), earned a Graduate Certificate in Public Health
- Linecya May of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Tiffany Mcdonnough of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Legal Studies
- Meet Mehta of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Legal Studies
- Amina Olhaye of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Emily Otiura of Snellville (30039), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Ashlee Pitts of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Dishay Poole of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree
- Luis Quinones of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice and a minor in Sociology
- Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Carolyn Smith of Social Circle (30025), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Nandini Sosiah of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics
- Felix Uchefuna of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Kurt Voglezon of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Economics
- Savannah Walker of Social Circle (30025), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Music
- Ebony Williams of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy
- Jessica Young of Dacula (30019), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.