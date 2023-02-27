Fall 2022 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (02/17/2023)– More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

Students from this coverage area include:

Zackery Davis of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science and an Undergraduate Certificate in Cybersecurity

Assita Haidara Kambou of Lawrenceville (30046), earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Finance, and a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business

Maniah Stallworth of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Managerial Sciences

Rashanda Virgil of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Real Estate

Taj Adams of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Health Sciences

Marcel Alfred of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems

Noor Almayyahi of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Yollette Baham of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Middle Level Education with a concentration in Mathematics & Science

Khatera Barati of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Abigail Blanchard of Monroe (30655), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting

Jennifer Botello of Lilburn (30047), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Asha Brae of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Music

Hannah Brooker of Social Circle (30025), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Cassie Colvin of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Textiles

Nicholas Crompton of Covington (30016), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Psychology

Christopher Cross of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

America Falcon of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Baylon Faulkner of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Houston Freeman of Social Circle (30025), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management

Reanna Gordon of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Public Health

La’Dasya Grant of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Shawn Hampton of Atlanta (30341), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences, with a concentration in Geology

Kennedy Harris of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Mya Ireland of Social Circle (30025), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio

Westley Johnson of Covington (30016), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems, with a minor in Criminal Justice

Crystal Jones of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Africana Studies

Stephanie Jones of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Elementary Literacy

Khareem Leslie of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Arts degree in Economics (STEM)

Mark Lundy of Loganville (30052), earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership

Peyton Madigan of Lawrenceville (30043), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Biology

Jassmini Mangray of Loganville (30052), earned a Graduate Certificate in Public Health

Linecya May of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology

Tiffany Mcdonnough of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Legal Studies

Meet Mehta of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Legal Studies

Amina Olhaye of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance

Emily Otiura of Snellville (30039), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Ashlee Pitts of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Dishay Poole of Loganville (30052), earned an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree

Luis Quinones of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice and a minor in Sociology

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology

Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology

Carolyn Smith of Social Circle (30025), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Nandini Sosiah of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics

Felix Uchefuna of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Kurt Voglezon of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Economics

Savannah Walker of Social Circle (30025), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Music

Ebony Williams of Loganville (30052), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy

Jessica Young of Dacula (30019), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.