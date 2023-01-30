Fall 2022 local students on President’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the President’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from your coverage area include:

Adetayo Adesina of Loganville (30052)

Jessica Araujo of Loganville (30052)

Mahreen Asghar of Loganville (30052)

Jason Barker Barker of Monroe (30655)

Chiara Barnes of Loganville (30052)

Nicholas Barutio of Loganville (30052)

Ashley Berrios Segura of Loganville (30052)

Garrett Brown of Monroe (30655)

Shenika Brown of Loganville (30052)

Emma Busboom of Monroe (30656)

Success Chidi of loganville (30052)

Cassie Colvin of Loganville (30052)

Shiloh Coore of Loganville (30052)

Maya Creary of Loganville (30052)

Zack Davis of Loganville (30052)

Elisabeth Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Emily Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Kimberly England of Loganville (30052)

America Falcon of Loganville (30052)

Lesley Falcon-Estrada of Loganville (30052)

Jason Fenn of Loganville (30052)

Nicholas Fielding of Monroe (30656)

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052)

Allison Frady of Monroe (30656)

Jessica Goodwin of Loganville (30052)

Emily Hardwar of Social Circle (30025)

Autumn Hobbs of Loganville (30052)

Madison Hobbs of Loganville (30052)

Taylor Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Niyeajah Ingram of Loganville (30052)

Demira Jakupovic of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Jennings of Loganville (30052)

Paige Jones of Loganville (30052)

Larissa Khan of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Kirkland of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Linder of Social Circle (30025)

Ashley Lugue of Between (30655)

Linecya May of Loganville (30052)

Kamal McAllister of Loganville (30052)

Tiffany Melton of Loganville (30052)

Ciara Nelson of Loganville (30052)

Adaeze Okey-Ezeh of Loganville (30052)

Karah Paschal of Loganville (30052)

Ronan Pelot of Loganville (30052)

Moises Pineda of Loganville (30052)

Breianna Pittman of Loganville (30052)

Donovan Prease of Loganville (30052)

Luis Quinones of Loganville (30052)

Dylan Reese of Loganville (30052)

Bailey Ridgeway of Loganville (30052)

Sadiq Robertson of Loganville (30052)

Merick Sanogo of Loganville (30052)

Adara Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Michelle Smith of Loganville (30052)

Nandini Sosiah of Loganville (30052)

Timothy Stewart of Monroe (30655)

Sydney Stone of Loganville (30052)

Alexandria Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Justin Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Silas Thornton of Social Circle (30025)

Dominique Torres of Loganville (30052)

Nadia Trigoso of Loganville (30052)

Daniella Vargas Solis of Monroe (30655)

Katie White of Monroe (30655)

Mackenzie Willard of Loganville (30052)

Marley Williams of Loganville (30052)

Ian Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Justin Wilson of Monroe (30655)

Renee Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Savannah Windom of Social Circle (30025)

Dalton Woods of Loganville (30052)

Jenna Yelder of Loganville (30052)

Angeles Zarco of Loganville (30052)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.