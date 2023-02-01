Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List from your coverage area include:

James Alligood of Monroe (30655)

Kobe Bailey of Monroe (30655)

Emily Beiling of Monroe (30655)

Riley Cabot of Monroe (30655)

Jayden Crown of Monroe (30655)

Taylor Favors of Monroe (30655)

Codie Harbin of Monroe (30655)

Nykria Heard of Monroe (30655)

Cionna Jones of Monroe (30656)

Varsha Khemraj of Monroe (30655)

Abigail Manu of Monroe (30655)

Caroline May of monroe (30656)

Ethan Misere of Monroe (30656)

Timothy Park of Monroe (30655)

Tyreek Porter of Monroe (30655)

Andre Serrano of Monroe (30655)

Sara Walker of Monroe (30656)

Taj Adams of Loganville (30052)

Collin Alexander of Loganville (30052)

Angelica Allen of Loganville (30052)

Noor Almayyahi of Loganville (30052)

Joshua Auguste-Jean Baptiste of Loganville (30052)

Jonas Baker of Loganville (30052)

Raina Bouyer of Loganville (30052)

Emily Brindell of Loganville (30052)

Jeremiah Brown of Loganville (30052)

Isaiah Campusano of Loganville (30052)

Sierra Chard of Loganville (30052)

Kadiatou Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Maximiliano Cruz of Loganville (30052)

Grace Dean of Loganville (30052)

Brandon DeMattos of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Dermer of Loganville (30052)

Cesar Diaz Rojas of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Diaz of Loganville (30052)

Kosisochukwu Ezeagbor of Loganville (30052)

Svara Fisher of Loganville (30052)

Jada Fogah of Loganville (30052)

Patrick Gomez of Loganville (30052)

Reanna Gordon of Loganville (30052)

Aizle Gray of Loganville (30052)

Catherine Grayson of Loganville (30052)

Hillary Gutierrez of Loganville (30052)

Devin Hamilton of Loganville (30052)

Stephania Hernandez-medina of loganville (30052)

Pamela Hunt of Loganville (30052)

Cassidy Irizarry of Loganville (30052)

Chloe Jackson of Loganville (30052)

Jada Jackson of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Jimenez of Loganville (30052)

Tijuan Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Kyrah Jones-Lay of Loganville (30052)

Erica Kattalia of Loganville (30052)

Madelyn Kilgore of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Maina of Loganville (30052)

Sheryar Malik of Loganville (30052)

Robert Marchman of Loganville (30052)

Melvin Mathew of Loganville (30052)

Courtney Mattina of Loganville (30052)

Akiyah McCrary of Loganville (30052)

Deja Melchor of Loganville (30052)

Adeline Melton of Loganville (30052)

Thalia Mitchell of Loganville (30052)

Khayri Moore of Loganville (30052)

Alysha Morris of Loganville (30052)

Da-Shana Morris of Loganville (30052)

Providence Mpano of Loganville (30052)

Charity Myers of Loganville (30052)

Bilal Nadeem of Loganville (30052)

Christian Okey-Ezeh of Loganville (30052)

Tanesha Ormsby of Loganville (30052)

Sherifah Otiti of Loganville (30052)

Trey Palmer of Loganville (30052)

Nicholas Pappachristou of Loganville (30052)

Sangeeta Persaud of Loganville (30052)

Tim Phan of Loganville (30052)

Frank Pina of Loganville (30052)

Hailey Proffitt of Loganville (30052)

Shakarya Rawchaa of Loganville (30052)

Cheryn Romain of Loganville (30052)

Angelia Sack of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Saez of Loganville (30052)

Ian Samuels of Loganville (30052)

Ajdin Seho of Loganville (30052)

Ramey Serdah of Loganville (30052)

Saydarah Smith of Loganville (30052)

Simone Spence of Loganville (30052)

Maniah Stallworth of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Sylla of Loganville (30052)

Abel Tadesse of Loganville (30052)

Rashanda Virgil of Loganville (30052)

Jeremiah Williams of Loganville (30052)

Rashaad Williams of Loganville (30052)

Zemen Yohannes of Loganville (30052)

Alexahy Zapata of Loganville (30052)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.