Fall classes set to begin on Aug. 18 for Walton County Community Emergency Respons Team

Walton Community’s Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be holding the Fall class starting in mid-August. CERT is hosted by the Walton County Emergency Management Agency and Walton County Citizen Corps Council. It is given so CERT members can be ready for emergencies – weather, fire or otherwise.

This course of study is Free, plus you will get a CERT Vest, back pack, hard hat and other goodies.

Just print the application, complete it and email to the address on the form or take a clear picture and text to 678-818-7472.

If you have any questions you can go to the CERT link. You can also enroll direct from that site.

The Winter Training will be at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center, 609 Gene Bell Rd, NE, Monroe, GA 30655

7pm-9pm (with the exception of the 1/2 Day Drill)

DATES ARE:

Aug 18th – Preparedness

Aug 25th – Fire & Utilities

Sept 1st – Medical Pt 1

Sept 8th – Medical Pt 2

Sept 15th – Light Search & Rescue

Sept 22nd – Organization

Sept 29th – Psychology

Oct 6th – Terrorism and Review

Oct 8th – 1/2 Day Drill